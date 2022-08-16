As domestic tourist inflow to Kerala rises, premium hotels bet on MICE, social events

As domestic tourist flow to Kerala returns to the pre-COVID levels, the hospitality sector, particularly the premium hotel segment, is banking on meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), weddings and other social events to tap the growth after the financial damage wrought by the pandemic.

While the rush of visitors is keeping budget and medium hotels busy, premium hotels, which have more at stake, are wooing social events and MICE to fill up the coffers. The crisis in Sri Lanka has been a blessing in disguise with many zeroing in on God’s Own Country for conducting events.

In the first quarter of 2022, domestic tourist visits to the state reached 37,94,824, according to the Department of Tourism. This was 72 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year but over 9 percent lower than the traffic in 2019.

But the second quarter fared much better with inflow reaching the pre-pandemic levels, though figures are yet to be released, Kerala tourism officials said.

International tourist inflow still lagging

However, international tourist inflow is still lagging behind the 2019 levels this year, though it is better than the previous year.

Since the hospitality segment anticipates a rise in international tourist arrivals only by next year, all efforts are geared towards attracting the domestic visitors.

“We have been doing our promotion campaigns through digital platforms so far this year. We will think of other modes of campaign after September,’’ said Rajeev G L, deputy director, marketing, Kerala Tourism.

Many of the five-star hotels are seeing heavy bookings for weddings or conferences despite a rise in room rates, post pandemic. “We have 60-70 percent bookings for our hotels in the state though room rates have gone up by 30 percent,’’ said M S Sarath, director of sales, Kerala, for Raviz Group, which has four luxury hotels in the state.

MICE and destination weddings are mostly hosted at its hotels in Kovalam and Ashtamudy. “It is mostly north Indian weddings from Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Besides, business trips by corporates have resumed after the pandemic, raising the scope for more occupancy in hotels,’’ he said.

Sri Lanka crisis a blessing in disguise

He reckoned that the Sri Lanka crisis has benefitted top tourism destinations like Kerala and Goa. More connection flights to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will do wonders for tourism, he says.

It is not just the main cities, but even Tier-3 towns are enjoying a share of the tourism pie. Grand Hyatt in Thrissur, known as the cultural capital of the state, has gone full swing this year, holding weddings and conferences. The five-star hotel, which had to lie low as the pandemic broke out, is now aggressively promoting its facilities, seeing the good response this year from customers.

The hotel, which began to see green shoots after March this year, recently opened a 1 lakh sq ft convention centre, keeping this in mind. It is the biggest such facility in a Tier-3 town. The hotel has already played venue to a few weddings and national and international conferences.

“We are targeting about 25 percent growth in 2023 by exploiting MICE and social events, including weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. For MICE, we hope to organise more events for the gold, pharmaceutical and automobile sectors, besides the health sector,’’ said Anish Kuttan, general manager. Whether it is taxis or street vendors, the local economy benefits when such events take place, he added.

Medical tourism another area to be tapped

Medical tourism is another segment he is hoping to cash in as several big ayurvedic organisations are located in Thrissur and nearby areas. Health awareness has gone up after COVID-19, and, hence, he is expecting a steady flow of medical tourists from the Gulf countries and other places.

Medium hotels and homestays in Kumarakom, a preferred destination in the state, are experiencing a rush of tourists from Kerala and nearby states. “Destination weddings have come back though spending has not reached the pre-COVID level. Apart from that, the occupancy is more for weekend vacations and parties,’’ said Salim Das, former president of the Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts, which has around 24 hotels under it.

One significant change that has happened after the pandemic is that people are not booking hotels months in advance like they did earlier, perhaps fearing lockdowns or travel uncertainties. The window has shortened to one month or less, Das said.