App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As deadline nears, TRAI launches app for DTH, cable TV viewers to select channels

TRAI had notified the new tariff order on December 29, which allows customers to choose the channels they watch and pay for them only.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A week before the new pricing regime kicks off in the broadcast space, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a web application for direct-to-home and cable TV subscribers to help them preview subscription packs and prices.

The application can be accessed at https://channel.trai.gov.in/. The website asks for your state, language of preference and content you mostly consume. After that, it lists all available channels: paid, free-to-air, standard and high definition and mandatory channels. The app also lists the prices and gives the overall TV viewing cost users would have to pay after their desired selection. It also provides an optimization service aimed to reduce the viewers' bill.

The components of the bill are also explained in the website like network capacity fees, FTA, SD channels, etc. This is only a trial-run that the telecom regulator is offering, to actually subscribe the channels, one would have to contact their service providers.

The regulator has compared the process to shopping on an online portal, where you select items, customize them as per your requirement and the price appears at the end.

related news

It was reported on January 21 that DTH and cable operators were facing the challenge of reaching out to all their customers before January 29. If unable to reach all customers, the subscribers may put them in the basic free-to-air pack with 100 SD channels, which costs Rs 130 per month.

TRAI had notified the new tariff order on December 29, which allows customers to choose the channels they watch and pay for them only. This was aimed to give the control of the TV bill in the hands of the customers.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Business #India #tariff #Telecom #TRAI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.