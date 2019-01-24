As deadline nears, TRAI launches app for DTH, cable TV viewers to select channels

A week before the new pricing regime kicks off in the broadcast space, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a web application for direct-to-home and cable TV subscribers to help them preview subscription packs and prices.

The application can be accessed at https://channel.trai.gov.in/. The website asks for your state, language of preference and content you mostly consume. After that, it lists all available channels: paid, free-to-air, standard and high definition and mandatory channels. The app also lists the prices and gives the overall TV viewing cost users would have to pay after their desired selection. It also provides an optimization service aimed to reduce the viewers' bill.

The components of the bill are also explained in the website like network capacity fees, FTA, SD channels, etc. This is only a trial-run that the telecom regulator is offering, to actually subscribe the channels, one would have to contact their service providers.

The regulator has compared the process to shopping on an online portal, where you select items, customize them as per your requirement and the price appears at the end.

It was reported on January 21 that DTH and cable operators were facing the challenge of reaching out to all their customers before January 29. If unable to reach all customers, the subscribers may put them in the basic free-to-air pack with 100 SD channels, which costs Rs 130 per month.

TRAI had notified the new tariff order on December 29, which allows customers to choose the channels they watch and pay for them only. This was aimed to give the control of the TV bill in the hands of the customers.