As Chandrayaan-3 says hi to Earth, it’s a happy birthday for ISRO on August 15

Chandrayaan 3 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 pm with the LVM3-M4 GSLV heavy-lift launch vehicle. (Image: ISRO)

While Chandrayaan-3 captures the Moon’s craters, it will be a special birthday for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 15.

Established by Vikram Sarabhai on August 15, 1969, ISRO, which is ranked among the top space agencies in the world, has launched various programmes propelling India into the space age.

While the 2023 I-Day theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ pushes for national progress, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 is slated to put the country on the global map after completing its journey on August 23.

“Data speaks of how over 50 percent of the launches have happened over the last decade. The agency has always emphasised indigenisation. We are constantly striving to achieve success in the development of critical materials and components to be utilised across space activities,” a top ISRO official said.

According to the official, Chandrayaan-3 is ‘totally indigenised’. “From propulsion system to payloads, everything related to Chandrayaan-3 is indigenised. The propulsion system is extremely important as it sees that the spacecraft reaches the orbit and ensures you can see the Moon's surface,” said the official.

As the spacecraft inches closer to the moon through its two more orbit manoeuvres on August 14 and 15, we take a look at the agency’s four upcoming missions:

Aditya L1

This will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. It is about 1.5 million km away from the Earth. This will provide a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time, according to the ISRO website.

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite

According to ISRO, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat ) “will study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions”. It has been billed as India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission.

NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) Satellite

NISAR is one of the crucial collaborations of ISRO and NASA. It will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards, including earthquakes.

Gaganyaan

Targeted to be launched in 2024, Gaganyaan is slated to be India’s first human space flight. It aims at demonstrating human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth.