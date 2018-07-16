As Bhushan Power & Steel lenders meet, operations creditors approach NCLT

Bhushan Power & Steel's Committee of Creditors will meet on Monday to take a call on the bids presented by Tata Steel and Liberty House.

While many expect the lenders to take a favourable view of Tata Steel's proposal, Liberty House is pushing its bid, which is higher of the two.

The meeting comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last week asked the lenders to go ahead with the resolution process and select one of the bids.

The selected bid will be then submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

While Liberty has bid Rs 18,500 crore, as against Tata Steel's Rs 17,000 crore, both companies have also proposed investing an additional Rs 7,500 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel's operations.

Sources close to UK-based Liberty House continue to be optimistic about its proposal.

"The company is confident that the resolution professional and lenders will select its resolution plan as it maximizes value for all stakeholders and brings to country its GreenSteel sustainable manufacturing footprint," a source told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the company's operational creditors have approached NCLT, saying the CoC should not approve any plan without the tribunal hearing it first.

JSW Steel was the third bidder for the company.

Bhushan Power & Steel was referred to the NCLT last year after amassing Rs 47,000 crore in unpaid dues.

Litigations

Tata Steel has already bagged Bhushan Steel, which was also on RBI's list of defaulting companies.

With Bhushan Power & Steel, the Tata Group company stands to add 3 million tons to its annual production capacity.

Liberty House has also tasted success in the ongoing sale of distressed assets.

The UK-based company has received lenders' approval to take over Adhunik Metaliks, and is also the favourite to pick up Amtek Auto.

In the case of Bhushan Power & Steel, Liberty House was a late entrant. By then, Tata Steel was already in the driving seat with a bid higher than that of JSW Steel.

Tata Steel later approached the NCLT against the decision to consider Liberty House's late bid.