As Air India aims to bulk out under new owner Tatas, here's what we know of its fleet addition plans so far

As Air India looks to bump up its widebody fleet under new owner Tata Group, the airline is polling pilots on whether they want to be trained to fly Airbus SE A350 jets, indicating that it intends to operate the model.

The airline may introduce the A350 by the first quarter of 2023, according to a letter sent to senior cockpit crew seen by Bloomberg News. Pilots must respond to the offer by June 20, and those who accept will be ineligible for training on another aircraft type for two years, the letter added.

Air India is looking to order around 20 A350s, according to the report. Bloomberg News reported earlier that talks were on for narrow body aircraft as well including Airbus and Boeing Co’s workhorse models. The deal may involve as many as 50 A350 jets and 100 A321neo aircraft, Business Standard reported.

Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer of Airbus, said that Air India is clearly reorganising itself under the ''able stewardship” of the Tata Group and wants to invest in new planes to regain international passenger market share. However, the top official declined to comment on whether Air India had finalised the A350 aircraft order with Airbus.

Air India could operate the A350 on flights to the US, which it currently serves with Boeing Co 777s and 787-8s, according to Bloomberg. The A350 order would be worth more than $6 billion based on list prices, before the traditional industry discounts.

Boeing jets could also factor into an order. Bloomberg reported in February that Air India was in talks with Airbus and Boeing about a raft of new planes including A350-900s and 787-9s after the Tata Group won control of the former state-owned company and planned a fleet-modernisation plan.

Air India has not bought a single aircraft since 2006 when it had placed orders for purchasing 111 aircraft – 68 from the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and 43 from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

A wide-bodied plane like Airbus A350 has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to travel longer distances such as India-US. The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Air India currently has 153 planes, according to its website. They include 49 widebodies manufactured by Boeing and 79 Airbus narrowbodies, along with 25 Boeing 737s at low-cost arm Air India Express.