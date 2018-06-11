App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Internet eyes expansion to newer geographies

"From the last year and so, we have become much more focused on b2b software with the companies working with global brand retailers around the world to enable omni-channel for them," he added.

PTI
 
 
Arvind Internet, omni-channel enablement company owned by textiles major Arvind Ltd, is looking to expand its services to new geographies like South East Asia, West Asia and the US, said a top company official. Besides, Arvind Internet is also expanding its domestic business by associating with around 2 to 3 brands every month, he added.

“We are in advanced talks with several large brands and will be expanding our omni-channel services to customers in South East Asia, West Asia and the US. Our expansion plans include foraying into countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, amongst others," Arvind Internet Co-Founder & CEO Mukul Bafana.

He added: "Our focus is ensuring retail productivity and seamless end-to-end services for brands while delivering an integrated journey across multiple channels for consumers."

Presently, it is working with 43 brands in India -- both Arvind and non-Arvind brands.

"We basically enable omni-channel retail for them. We do provide technology and supporting services required by the brand to continue Omni channel journey," Bafana said.

The network now covers over 3,000 stores, which makes Arvind Internet as the largest omni-channel enabling company, he added.

"From the last year and so, we have become much more focused on b2b software with the companies working with global brand retailers around the world to enable omni-channel for them," he added.

Presently, it is working with 15 brands of Arvind Ltd and around 25 other brands which includes Future group and PVH group, which own brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger etc.

"It's a very relevant platform for retail brands in India and so we keep adding more and more brands. We keep adding 2-3 brands every month," he added.

Its software-as-a-service offers a plug and play solution to brands and retailers.

This allows brands to power their primary portals and enable omni-channel services, such as click-and-collect, 2-hour delivery from store, return-to-store etc.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:23 pm

