Arvind and PurFi Global form joint venture to reduce textile waste

Textiles manufacturer Arvind Ltd and US-based PurFi Global LLC on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture with an aim to reduce the amount of textile waste going to landfills.

The joint venture will combat the textile waste problem in textile circularity and has plans to set up its first fibre rejuvenation facility near one of Arvind's manufacturing facilities in India, said a joint statement.

PurFi's technology creates a circular solution that rejuvenates textile waste into virgin quality fibres, it added.

This will process textile wastes -- white cotton, coloured cotton, denim and synthetics -- into virgin-like fibres for reuse from two lines, where each line will have a 5,500-tonne capacity per year with plans to expand over the next five years.

"The investment for these two lines is envisaged at Rs 200-250 crore," it said.

The textile industry generates more than 64 billion pounds of post-industrial textile waste and 284 billion pounds of post-consumer waste annually. Yet only 12 per cent of textiles globally are recycled, and about one per cent are upcycled.

Arvind Executive Director Punit Lalbhai said: "This partnership will not only provide an innovative solution to deal with the issue of textile waste but will also strengthen our motto of being fundamentally right. We look forward to working with these technologies to fuel the next set of growth in textile manufacturing and at the exceptionally less environmental impact." PurFi Global LLC founder and CEO Joy Nunn said: "We look forward to partnering with Arvind as we continue to innovate to create a more sustainable planet and contribute to the circular economy." Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparel, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and omni-channel commerce.

PTI

