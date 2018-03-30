App
Mar 29, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arundhati Bhattacharya on list of candidates for next BBB chairman: Report

The government is also open to appointing someone from the private sector to head the Banks Board Bureau.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Arundhati Bhattacharya is a frontrunner for the post of chairman of the Banks Board Bureau (BBB), according to a report in The Economic Times.

But the government is also open to appointing someone from the private sector, a source told the paper.

The government has begun the process of looking for a chairman for the BBB. The government, which is set to make an announcement in the next few weeks, is not looking to expand the scope of the BBB's responsibilities.

"The BBB was set up with an idea to separate the selection process (of bank heads) from the government and make recommendations on all aspects including HR issues. They are doing just fine," a source told the paper.

The government consults the advisory body on important decisions.

"If the government decides to overhaul the HR system in PSBs, we will take their recommendations and also involve them for key inputs in the final process," the source aded.

Set up in 2016, the BBB was established for two years.

