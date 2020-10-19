Arunachal Pradesh disappears from Xiaomi weather app, company says glitch fixed

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi’s weather app experienced a technical glitch which caused some Indian cities and states, including Arunachal Pradesh, to disappear from it. The error has been fixed, the company said.

“There was a technical issue in our weather app that we had identified. The same has been fixed," Mi India spokesperson told Moneycontrol.



After searching Arunachal Pradesh and Itanagar in default Weather app iny Xiaomi device, can't find these places. This is serious issue for India's integrity.Explain this @Xiaomi and @manukumarjain pic.twitter.com/lBeHL0TF6y

— Hrishav Nath (@HrishavNath9t8) October 17, 2020

Social media was however abuzz with rumours and questions about the company supporting China’s claim over the north eastern region. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not recognise Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

Xiaomi however sought to clarify that the glitch was caused due to use of “data from multiple third-party sources”, adding that weather-related data from many locations was not available on their current mobile app.

“This is a technical error on our app and we are working on improving it to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience," it added.



Now Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh showing in Xiaomi weather app.@XiaomiIndia

Technical Issue fixed pic.twitter.com/D7ULFRcVcv

— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) October 18, 2020

Users also confirmed that the state capital Itanagar was once again visible on the app.

Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The resulting anti-China sentiment led to restricting import and FDI from the neighbour country, besides banning more than 150 Chinese apps – including a few from Xiaomi, in India.