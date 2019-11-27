App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Kumar Shukla appointed CMD of Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper Ltd is the vertically integrated copper producing company that manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

Representative image
Arun Kumar Shukla has been appointed as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Hindustan Copper Ltd, a Personnel Ministry order said on Tuesday. Shukla is at present director (operations) in the state-owned firm.

He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation,i.e. July 31, 2023, the order said.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Arun Kumar Shukla #Business #Companies #Hindustan Copper

