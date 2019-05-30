Arun Jaitley’s report card

Subir Roy

Arun Jaitley’s decision not to seek a position in Narendra Modi’s second term in government gives us an opportunity to take a view of how well the union finance ministry has worn in the last five years under his stewardship. This exercise will in fact do more, work out a quick economic report card of the government itself as under Mr Modi’s centralized leadership the top down process of decision making was very much at play.

Mr Jaitley’s own contribution (he was a senior lawyer and not an economist by profession) lay in putting together the expertise under him and channeling its advice upwards and ensuring the efficient execution of the decisions handed down. (He was of course a key player in the decision making process itself.) Also, the expertise he could muster was that of mostly economic administrators and not of economists proper, particularly after the departure of Raghuram Rajan from the Reserve Bank of India and Arvind Subramanian from the ministry itself.

One taken early in the life of the government which is set to have long term impact is the abolition of the Planning Commission and putting in its place NITI Aayog. Till this change central assistance for state plans under the Gadgil formula and its several modifications was in practical terms handled by the Planning Commission.

By undertaking this change the government took key developmental decisions (say, whether to have a particular project or not) out of the of the hands of an administrative body and put it where it belonged – in the domain of elected governments at the center and the states. This strengthened the forces of federalism in the country’s economic decision making processes.

But perhaps the biggest blow struck for federalism was the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax which had been mooted decades ago but could not be put through because of coalition governments being in power. The structure of the tax, which seeks to combine state and central indirect taxes so as to eliminate the cascading effect (tax on tax), is very much a work in progress. But there is no question as to the correctness of the direction in which the process is moving. Its biggest plus is the GST Council, made up of the finance ministers of the center and the states, which takes all decisions unanimously. This is a great blow for federalism and Modi government-I and the state governments can take the credit for it. Mr Jaitley and his troops deserve credit for handling this hugely complicated process with considerable success.

Where the union government and its finance ministry can also take all the credit is putting in place the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to quicken the process of resolving the huge non-performing assets of India’s mostly public sector banks. This is a major blow to rid the system of the consequences of Indian promoters’ belief that it is their god given right to do business with other people’s money and decades of crony capitalism which enabled it. Progress under IBC has been slow and powerful promoters set to lose their businesses have deployed every possible legal ploy to render the process infructuous. But the political will to make IBC work seems to have been there. For this credit goes to Mr Modi and Mr Jaitley and his troops for effective delivery, hiccups and all.

Where the Modi government and its finance ministry have got a lot of credit but do not deserve all of it is in promoting fiscal consolidation. The progress has been in the right direction and the intentions are honourable but civil servants will go a long way in making their copy books look good. A lot of creative accounting and fudging has gone into the process of delivering a single fiscal deficit number. Delaying disbursement of the subsidy due to the Food Corporation of India, getting a strong bank to take over a weak bank so as to avoid recapitalization of the former and putting the hand in the till of reserves of public sector undertakings by various means are some of the ploys used. So the bottomline is – intentions were honourable but some of the methods were not.

Perhaps the biggest negative decision of Mr Modi, implemented by Mr Jaitley (we do not know whether the finance minister would have gone in for it if left to himself) is demonetization. It was a bad idea, badly implemented (the central bank was really not a party to it and went along, changing the rules as it plodded ahead) and caused enormous hardship to the people, particularly those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Demonetization did not serve any of its declared aims and succeeded in setting back to growth process by several quarters. Perhaps the most telling picture of the impact of demonetization can be had by looking at what it did to microfinance institutions which give small unsecured loans to poor women to help them earn a bit more. These organizations which ordinarily have an incredible recovery rate of well over 90 per cent, saw this ratio plummet over several quarters. Demonetization was a misadventure for which Mr Jaitley has no option but to take a part of the blame.

Mr Jaitley was not an independently acknowledged economist like Manmohan Singh or a lawyer like P Chidambaram who left his impact on the fine print by meticulously overseeing it. But he enjoyed the confidence of his leader and ran a reasonably efficient ship. “Reasonably” because IL&FS went down the tube under the watch of the finance ministry – it was the de facto owner via PSB shareholding while RBI was the policeman – and now the NBFC sector remains traumatised.

(Subir Roy is a senior journalist and author. The views expressed are personal.)