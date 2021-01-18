Arun Alagappan resigns as MD of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

live bse live

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on January 18 said Arun Alagappan has tendered his resignation as managing director and as a director of the company.

The company attributed Alagapan’s resignation to his wish to assume larger responsibilities within the group. The board has accordingly considered and accepted the resignation, the company said in a notification to exchange. Alagappan will be relieved from the services of the company effective end of the day, February 14, 2021, the company said.

“The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the remarkable contribution made by Arun Alagappan during his tenure with the company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” the company said.

Alagappan had taken over as MD of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in November 2019. He joined the firm as executive director in August 2017.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance on October 29 reported a 41 percent rise in profit after tax to Rs 432 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on improvement in net income margin and lower operational expenses. The diversified financial services company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 307 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"In the quarter, NIMs (net interest margins) improved compared to the same period last year. Operational expenses have been brought under control. The loan losses are also lower but we have additionally created Rs 250 crore of provisions," the company's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Arulselvan D said. NIM grew 23 percent to Rs 1,255 crore in July-September 2020, compared with Rs 1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter.