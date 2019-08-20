App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Artimas Fashions ties up with Virat Kohli brand 'one8'

Initially, the 'one8' brand would be available on e- commerce platforms, after which retail-channel sales would follow, Nischal Puri, the MD of city-based Artimas Fashions, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @imVkohli
Image: Twitter/ @imVkohli

Artimas Fashions, a subsidiary of listed hosiery firm Lux Industries, has entered into a tie-up to manufacture and market a male innerwear brand, promoted by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

"The size of mid-to-premier innerwear market in India is Rs 5,400 crore and growing at 11.5 percent per annum," Puri told PTI.

He said that 'one8' products would address the preferences of the present-day youth of the country who are living in 'an era of self-indulgence'.

Puri said that the company would be knitting its own fabric at its own factory in West Bengal while premium cotton would be imported, adding that the manufacturing and marketing rights of the Virat Kohli-brand in the country had been licensed to Artimas Fashions.

He said that brand would also be introduced in international markets like Dubai where Kohli has a huge fan following.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Business #India

