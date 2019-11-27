App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

ARSS Infrastructure bags Rs 281cr road project in Arunachal Pradesh

"A work order of Rs 281,11,62,900.00...for construction of two-lane road of Potin to Pangin section of NH-13... in the State of Arunachal Pradesh...has been awarded," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure firm ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 281.1 crore for the construction of a two-lane road in Arunachal Pradesh.

The infrastructure firm said that the project was awarded to its joint venture ARSS-Nabam Tullon LLP, the filing said.

ARSS is into infrastructure construction segment including highways, buildings and railways. It had achieved a turnover of Rs 1,013 crore, according to its website.

Shares of ARSS Infrastructure was trading at Rs 24.50, up 4.93 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Arunachal Pradesh #Business #Companies #road

