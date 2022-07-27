Arresting the talent drain in smaller advertising agencies

Representative image.

Smaller advertising agencies just as many other SMEs today have major trouble across the world. It is not just about pressure from clients on media commissions or cutting down of spends. These are of course issues of concern to all but the biggest challenge is that of talent drain -- to many tech startups, Googles of the world, clients and even to competing services.

The biggest asset in the advertising business as in any service-oriented business is qualified people. What makes any advertising campaign outstanding is the creative spark of a few talented employees, based on some good briefs from the client servicing team. So how do small and medium agencies stop the brain drain?

The workspace environment is one obvious factor. Provide an atmosphere that makes the job enjoyable, one that is apolitical and requires less conformity. An atmosphere where shrewd schemers and backbiters of the world have no place. It is easier said than done, of course.

Even though an office is a business environment, it is the place where most of us spend more than a third of our lives. The best offices, for instance, include attractive rooms with levels, pillars and wall space to pin up ideas. But the most important aspect of these rooms is that they provide a place to reach out for new ideas. New economy companies have nice offices as compared to most agency offices across the country. Google offices are legendary.

Good talent is attracted by good offices and good work content (not necessarily good money). Unlike some businesses, agency people respond to a 'now' environment. Every year, certain agencies are listed as 'hot'. Those on the upswing are able to attract major talent more readily. Creative hot shops are an example.

There is no question that agency business may be less secure than others, with the exception of perhaps startups, where the pay could be higher. And, this insecurity often affects the attitude within the agencies. The best way to address this problem is to provide an environment with open, honest communication. When the agency has problems, it is best to be honest and share them with the employees. Firing someone to keep an account does occur and it is important to explain as much as possible to those involved.

Too often top management isolates itself. It should not be so. Instead, the leaders should roll up their sleeves and dig into the work with their people. In most of the top 5 agencies, CEOs hardly interact with the employees across the branches; they find more time to interact with the international offices or play golf to bring new business. It is the rare agency that retains this working partnership style as it grows into a giant. And because many agency managers lose touch with their business, lower-level people often drift away without any loyalty to anyone.

Every employee is important just as every account is to a small agency. Within giant agencies such as JWT, Lowe and O&M, people and accounts can get lost to multiple agencies. There have been several instances. Top management should schedule regular reviews of each account; not just the HUL or ITC account. This not only provides guidance on the business, but also important exposure for lower-level people. It is also important for them to 'walk the shop'. If they can spend just 30 minutes on employees on a drop-in basis, it could provide a better sense of involvement.

The same holds good for agency outings. These occasions offer the management team an opportunity to meet and mix with the ranks. These occasions may be used to outline plans. I am sure many agencies are doing that today – big and small.

A series of key personnel defections can hurt any ad agency. Recent drain from agencies across the country has shown this. Obviously, there are no guarantees, but agencies must identify key players and do everything to keep them. For a smaller agency, losing its creative head can be fatal, especially when it is known for its creativity – like Rubicon. Management is often sensitive. It is anticipating needs and taking positive steps to solve problems. Great agencies work hard to retain their most talented, highly motivated people. Those people are the lifeblood of the agency. Keeping them is well worth the effort.

Although this article talks of smaller agencies, the principles of retaining talent are applicable to any SME focused on delivering any type of service.