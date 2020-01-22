Array Networks eyes $1 mn biz with 'Make in India' testing product

Array Networks, Inc, unveiled its first 'Make in India' product 'Amplifier' that can help enterprises test load capacity for advanced web applications against modern browsers.

The company aims to rake in USD 1 million (about Rs 7 crore) business from the product in the Asia Pacific region (APAC), Array Networks Vice President (International Sales) Shibu Paul said.

The product was designed and developed in Array Center for Technology Innovation (ACTI) in Bengaluru, he added.

"Amplifier is a new and futuristic load generating system that conducts performance tests and enables testing of networking devices in terms of stress, scalability and throughput, transactions, and many other system attributes," he said.

With 40 per cent year-on-year growth and a CAGR of 37 per cent over the last five years, Array's operation in India is one of the top contributors to the company's overall global growth, the company said.

A large percentage of this growth came from the government, BFSI (banking, financial services and information), aviation, entertainment and education verticals, it added.

"Continuing our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, Array is already designing and developing additional in-house products and innovations that enable secure delivery of applications to end-users," Paul said.