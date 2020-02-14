App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Around 93,000 BSNL, MTNL employees opt for VRS: Report

Amid this mass retirement at the telco, the employees' union of BSNL, the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), has called for a strike on February 24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BSNL Office In Mumbai
BSNL Office In Mumbai

Nearly 50 percent employees at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and around 80 percent at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) have opted for the latest central government offering - the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), as per an Indian Express report.

This adds up to a total of about 93,000 staffers at both the state-run telcos opting for the retirement route.

The report notes that the Centre's move to offer voluntary retirement is part of its larger restructuring plan for loss-making enterprises. It would help reduce the wage expenses of these firms while also making their real estate available for monetisation.

Close

Amid this mass retirement at the telco, the employees' union of BSNL, the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), has called for a strike on February 24. The call for hunger strike comes after BSNL failed to pay salaries of employees and contract workers for the months of December 2019 and January 2020, the National Herald reported.

The VRS offer was thrown for staffers of BSNL and MTNL for about a month in November 2019 and the last date in office for all such employees who opt for the scheme would be January 31, 2020, the report said.

Around Rs 37,268 crores have been allocated by the government in the Union Budget 2020-21 for the VRS payment.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #BSNL #MTNL #telco

