Around 93% of Rs 2,000 notes back with banks

Rs 2000 bank notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on September 1 that Rs 3.32 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes, or 93 percent of the currency notes in circulation, had returned to the banking system.

Consequently, Rs 2,000 notes in circulation at the close of business on August 31 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore.

Of the total notes received, about 87 percent were in the form of deposits and the remaining 13 percent were exchanged with lower denomination bills..

The central bank urged the public to utilise the remaining time period to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes.

On May 19, the central bank announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency bills from circulation.

"In view of the above, and in pursuance of the 'Clean Note Policy' of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation," the RBI said on May 19.

While, on May 24, the RBI Governor said the central bank decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes as this denomination was not much in use and high-denomination notes could lead to collateral issues.

“In our surveys, we found out that Rs 2,000 notes were not being used at all... It was being used, but not commonly used,” he said.