Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Around 1.4 lakh people apply for 147 SEBI jobs

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

PTI

Around 1.4 lakh people have applied for 147 senior officers post at capital markets regulator SEBI.

The regulator, in March, had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Around 1.4 lakh candidates have applied for these vacancies, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

The last date to apply for the post was October 31.

However, the deadline for applying for such posts was extended several times due to the COVID-19 situation.

Online examinations would be conducted in January and February next year for recruitment to these positions.

The phase I and phase II online examinations will be held on January 17 and February 27, respectively, for the recruitment of officers in Grade A.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master’s degree in any discipline or bachelor’s degree in law or engineering.
