 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Arihant Capital settle case with Sebi; pays over Rs 17 lakh as settlement charges

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

The order came after Arihant Capital proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law".

arihant

Arihant Capital Markets has settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of broker and intermediaries norms.

Arihant Capital Markets paid over Rs 17 lakh as settlement charges to the regulator.

The order came after Arihant Capital proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law".

"The instant proceedings initiated against noticee vide show cause notice dated October 06, 2022 is disposed of," Sebi's Executive Director Anand R Baiwar said in the settlement order passed on Wednesday.