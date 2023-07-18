Argentina to buy indigenous Tejas Mark-1A, LCH Prachanda for Rs 8,675 crore: Reports

Tejas, the Made in India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is fast becoming the first choice of many countries.

Argentina’s Defence Minister Jorge Tayna is on a visit to India for a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18, where the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen defence and cooperation, according to media reports.

There is also a possibility of a Rs 8,675-crore deal with India for the fourth-generation fighter aircraft Tejas Mark-1A and LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) Prachanda during this visit of the Defence Minister of Argentina, Hindusthan Samachar and PBNS reported, citing defence ministry officials.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news reports.

The South American nation had expressed interest in the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas for the Argentine Air Force by 2022. Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, discussed cooperation in Tejas fighter jets with Argentine Air Force Chief Brigadier General Javier Isaacs, according to the reports.

Argentina is eyeing different types of helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted that Bhatia would be accompanied by Brigadier General Javier Isaacs, Chief of the Argentine Air Force, in a delegation meeting with the technical team of HAL to discuss Tejas fighter jets and various helicopters manufactured at HAL.

Argentina needs 12 light combat aircraft, for which it has received letters of intent from China and HAL. Initially, this deal was also believed to become a Chinese JF-17 vs. Tejas contest, but HAL has moved fast on this matter.

HAL will need to replace over 50 systems and sub-systems of the Tejas, which are supplied by UK firms such as BAE Systems, Cobham, and Martin-Baker.

Earlier, Argentina’s Defence Minister and Air Force Chief had expressed their desire to buy this aircraft by flying in Tejas in Aero India 2023.

Malaysia, Argentina, Australia, Egypt, America, Indonesia, and the Philippines have also shown interest in buying Tejas. Malaysia has decided to buy the Tejas MK-1A for its fighter jet programme to compete with the Chinese JF-17.

HAL has also responded to the RFI from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. After this, HAL may soon get the first export order for Tejas.