Are you worried about the safety of your flight? Take part in this Moneycontrol-LocalCircles Poll

On Tuesday morning, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Karachi owing to a technical fault. Later in the day, a Kandla-Mumbai flight, again from the same airline, developed a windshield problem.

These are but two of an increasing number of safety-related incidents such as smoke in passenger cabin, bird hits shutting down an engine, and cabin pressure issues that have plagued domestic airlines in the past few months.

These rising air safety incidents are happening at a time when domestic passenger traffic is just about reaching pre=pandemic levels and demand for travel remains strong.

To take stock of multiple air-safety scares, Moneycontrol has launched a survey with LocalCircles to assess passenger concerns with the domestic airline industry.

Click on the links below to take part in the poll.

https://www.localcircles.com/a/public/poll/when-you-or-your-family-members-are-travelling-by-a-domestic-airline-are-you-at-this-time-concerned/8588912cxc0751

https://www.localcircles.com/a/public/poll/due-to-safety-reasons-what-all-domestic-airlines-you-generally-avoid-when-making-a-flight-booking/8588931cxc0755