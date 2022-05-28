Are you selling more for less, or less for more?

In recent times, amidst the pandemic, we have heard people say less is more especially in the wake of job losses and rising inflation. Basically they are just saying they need to manage with less until the next job or salary hike. More interestingly, in the post-COVID work life, companies are telling employees that more is less, meaning work more hours for less pay if you are not to be “benched.”

From a customer’s point of view, take for example how a cellular service firm made things more for less by offering 100 percent money back on a new mobile phone by doubling the monthly charges for a few additional freebies. When unlimited data plans are available in most 4G connections for about Rs 1,000, this particular company is charging as high as Rs 3,700 per month for just 3GB data but with bundled discounts, effectively talking of giving back the investment in the handset in a couple of years. The company may not give you unlimited data and probably is expecting additional revenue from the users in the next two years. Moreover, the company effectively increased the switching cost for the customer without doing much. It is less service for more money as far as the company is concerned.

On another front, how could banks justify charging you a service fee for using an ATM when it will reduce the amount of human interaction in a branch? They have that backwards; they should offer you an incentive every time you use the ATM. And think also about those machines in restrooms that blow-dry your hands. They cost more and with less effect. Research shows that you are better off leaving the restroom with wet hands and letting them air-dry in order to reduce the bacteria or virus engulfing a public washroom.

There are many more such examples that include nouveau cuisine, gourmet foods, salt-free snacks, fat-free sour cream, sugar-free chocolates, reduced sugar preserves, cholesterol-free eggs, light ice cream and yoghurt, "natural" unprocessed virgin oils, organic farm products, alkaline mineral water, fake beer, and reduced tar cigarettes. What is common between all of them? All charge more for less.

The normal equations of economics don’t shed any light on such irrational behaviour of customers who want to pay more for less. Some experts argue that the concept of "framing" might provide some insight. Human beings treat gains and losses very differently. In general, most of us forget the risk angle if we are considering gains, but we will take incredible chances to avoid a most certain loss. We all agree that life is a good thing (until perhaps the COVID happened). So how can one prevent falling into such perverse traps? Is there an opportunity here for SMEs to sell right? How do we help consumers become rational every time and choose wisely?

Some experts say that you probably are rational by paying more for less –sometimes. I would advocate that you at least try to see the other side by becoming aware of the spin that advertisers, governments, adversaries, spouses, and friends put on things.

Being aware will lead to better decision-making. Ask the following line of probing to get this moving:



Is it worth spending Rs 65,000 on an iPhone and taking a mobile plan that will effectively give back 100 percent of it in three years? Do you really need the latest iPhone?



Is it worth spending Rs 199 per year to have fast cash using a debit card?



Is it worth spending an extra Rs 8,000 or more per annum for top-up health insurance over and above your basic health policy?



Is it worth spending an extra Rs 15,000 or more per year to carry that special credit card just for getting it replaced within 24 hours with some money for your losses, in case your card is stolen or lost?

The answers depend on our perception of needs. The theory of "just enough” is an interesting take on human behaviour, both as descriptive and prescriptive theory. Essentially it is like this: To be efficient in passing laws, how many votes should a bill get in Parliament? The answer is, just enough to pass. The reason? The final vote incorporates all the lobbying and compromises (including horse-trading) that prelude the passing of a bill. How many vote trade-offs for a variety of projects go into any bill that gets passed? Probably many, but if the law is made, just enough.

I am not advocating that we as customers or as companies should always act rationally. We will all be boring if we are not a bit irrational. The job of a marketer is to also bring emotions into buying. SMEs should use the right doses to know when to sell on rationale and when not.