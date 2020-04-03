Are we getting into a state of ‘virtual fatigue’?

Partha Basu

This article does not offer a solution, it asks the following questions:

If yes, should we leave this issue to be tackled by individuals or should we step in as leaders?If we should, what steps will you take to help your team avoid virtual fatigue?

…..for everyone’s benefit, request you to please read the article with the goal of sharing your views in mind.

COVID 19 has changed the way we live… Indeed, the world has changed in the last few weeks… The roads, shops, offices are emptier with every passing day with most of us staying back home and practicing social distancing. Each day seems to be quieter than the previous one. While we have heard about China slowly getting back to regular life, the news from all other parts of the world is indeed gloomy with COVID 19 still spreading widely. Most countries are now in the third to fourth week of a lockdown or following the advisory.

Till this situation emerged, work-from-home (WFH) was something of a unique experience for many of us. For a few I know, it was even a dream as they envied their friends or colleagues who actually worked from home regularly. Sad but true, that some of them even funnily equaled WFH to a paid leave. But that is now a story of the past.

We all are getting used to this new reality – WFH. As I spoke to people in the last few days, everyone said – the first week was so much fun … good wishes from friends, colleagues and families, video chats with friends, long conference calls, jokes, and even fake videos added to our life. It was a unique week. Everyone loved it.

……and then, quickly, the second week arrived, and we started realizing that this is a new reality and the situation might not change soon and thus like every cycle we adjusted and did our best. Many people told me that they have ended up being more productive and hence delivered more than what was expected out of them. Being remote did not affect them at all. I felt so positive.

It was great till the third week arrived….and as I observed the world around and as I spoke to many professionals ….the feedback was clear; the novelty of new ways of living and working slowly started eroding. People were getting physically tired, and sometimes emotionally drained.

And it seems like, many around the world do not expect the situation to improve with the fourth week setting in.

And that is a concern for me.

I wonder, is this leading us to a stage of ‘virtual fatigue’? If yes, should this be a significant cause for worry for the organizations and the society at large in the months to come?

Let me explain what I meant by this term ‘virtual fatigue’.

I am not a physician by profession but as I understand from my doctor friends – virtual fatigue is a kind of fatigue or tiredness which has a long term effect on the human body and mind and occurs from continuously performing tasks and interacting virtually, and can lead to actual loss of energy, productivity, and agility.

Humans are social beings. We are used to the freedom of movement. We are not used to being confined to a place for weeks. Thus, when living and working is restricted to your house, it is not the usual or the natural way of life for us. It might lead to complications - physical or mental - for some of us.

As mentioned, virtual fatigue often leads to stress or even burnout in people. And hence, if the situation continues for a few more weeks, can we rule out some deleterious effects of these lockdowns - conflicts, loss of self-confidence, loss of self-esteem, drop in productivity, lack of job satisfaction and many other factors that have a long term effect on our society and organizations?

As many predict, the situation due to COVID-19 and the ways of working may not change fully in the short term and hence, the chances that the situation gets aggravated can’t be ruled out.

Usually, I end my articles with few tips to overcome the situation, but in this case, I won’t, as I would like to ask and learn from the readers. So let me repeat the questions I started with:

Do you recognize the possibility of virtual fatigue?If yes, should we leave this issue to be tackled by individuals or should we step in as leaders?

If we should, then what are the steps will you take to help your team to avoid virtual fatigue?

Look forward to hearing from you and hope to continue this conversation online. Let us make this lockdown interactive.

Disclaimer: The comments in this article are purely from the author's personal experience and have no relation to his current or past employers or their opinions.

(The author is the Global Head of Finance Operations of a Dutch multinational based in Amsterdam and a best-selling author including the popular book ‘Mid-Career Crisis’)