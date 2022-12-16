 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are SpiceJet and Go FIRST weak links in India’s expanding aviation market?

Ameya Joshi
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

In a market dominated by biggies, these two airlines must prepare for a time when they come under pressure.

Over the past few months, the Tata Group has taken one decision after another that will impact aviation in India over the long term. As it merges AirAsia India into Air India Express and Vistara with Air India over the next 15 months, it is chasing one thing: market share.

The Tatas have publicly stated their intention to corner a 30 percent market share as a group, a modest target that could easily be achieved well before the planned five years.

IndiGo dominates with a 50+ percent market share in India and there is no other airline with a double-digit market share. The obvious question then is: Which airlines will occupy the remaining 20 percent of the market, and how? Do other airlines have a future?

The questions are pertinent for two carriers – SpiceJet and Go FIRST. Let’s look at them and the other carriers in the reckoning.

By market share, the carriers are SpiceJet, Go FIRST, Akasa Air, Star Air, flybig and the state-owned Alliance Air. It is almost certain the government will continue supporting Alliance Air until it comes up for sale. The other airlines are private.

The networks of flybig and Star Air are heavily loaded with regional routes, which gives them the breather needed in the initial years of operations. Flybig has been on a sticky wicket since inception, often getting flak for operations in the northeast and vacating all other routes.