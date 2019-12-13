App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Are HNIs moving to these newer tax havens to secure assets against uncertainty?

Malta, Dubai and Singapore have emerged as new favourites where Indians create 'family trusts' to which their assets are transferred to insulate against future litigation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

High net worth Indians (HNIs) are looking to secure their assets against possible loan defaults in the current economic climate are turning to newer tax havens as the government now receives data from Switzerland, reports The Economic Times.

Malta, Dubai and Singapore have emerged as new favourites where Indians create 'family trusts' to which their assets are transferred to insulate against future litigation, the paper added. These trusts then become the holding entity or beneficiary for the family.

However, the paper quoted an expert as saying that such arrangements help from a tax point of view, but given present laws it would be more beneficial if created by non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Apart from the uncertain economic situation, an expert told the paper that HNIs are looking at this as a means of tax planning to diversify their investments.

related news

Many have however moved away from traditional havens such as Switzerland and Ireland, to the US, Africa and even Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #assets #Business #Government Agencies #India #Tax #tax havens #tax-friendly #trust #wealth

