ArcelorMittal strikes $6.9 billion deal with Odisha govt to set up steel plant

Representative image

Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Odisha government to set up a steel plant in the mineral-rich eastern Indian state with an investment of $6.9 billion (Rs 50,000 crore).

The MoU has been signed between ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd. and the Odisha government for a 12 million ton integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district, confirmed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via a tweet on March 4.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks Rs 5,000 crore pact with POSCO Maharashtra Steel to supply hot rolled coils



Giving major boost to #InvestInOdisha, #Odisha Govt. has signed an MoU with @AMNSIndia for a 12 million ton integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district with an investment of ₹50,000 Cr. pic.twitter.com/OZn3O6XVbO

— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 4, 2021

Earlier this week, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also held discussions with Arcelor Mittal Chairman LN Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal on driving innovation to fuel Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s growth story.

ArcelorMittal had earlier made an attempt to build a similar capacity plant in the state. However, it ditched the plan in 2013 following failure to get suitable land and necessary permits to mine iron ore.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This time, ArcelorMittal is prepared to set up the plant after a year-long tussle to buy Essar Steel India Ltd’s assets under the bankruptcy process in 2019.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, steel prices gained momentum in Europe and rose to a 10-year high in China leading to increased earnings for steelmakers. Compared to 2020, the shares of ArcelorMittal have also more than tripled since hitting bottom in March last year.