App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 billion net loss in March quarter

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a net loss of USD 1.1 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis

PTI @moneycontrolcom
ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a net loss of USD 1.1 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis. The world's largest steelmaker had posted a net income of USD 0.4 billion in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

"ArcelorMittal recorded a net loss for quarter 1, 2020 of USD 1.1 billion... as compared to a net loss for quarter 4, 2019 of USD 1.9 billion and a net income for quarter 1, 2019 of USD 0.4 billion," the company said.       The world's leading integrated steel and mining company follows January-December fiscal year.

"The improved operating performance in the first quarter has been considerably overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis. Faced with a significant humanitarian challenge, the company's first priority has been to take all the necessary actions to safeguard the wellbeing of our people and to provide support to the extent required in the communities in which we operate," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi N Mittal said.

Close

Mittal further noted that: "We have also moved decisively to protect the business in the face of the completely unprecedented scenario we are facing where social and economic lockdown has contributed to a significant decline in demand."

related news

The company also had to reduce production due to reduced demand, he said.

There are still too many uncertainties to accurately predict what the rest of the year holds. However, it seems likely that over the course of this month countries will start to announce details of their exit strategies, Mittal said.       “The remainder of this year will be challenging, but I am confident that ArcelorMittal has the experience and inherent resilience, to manage through these difficult times," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #loss #money #steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

Joy turns to despair? NRIs, looking to fly out, look for ways to reach airports in metros

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.