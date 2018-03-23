App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

ArcelorMittal plans to rebid for Essar Steel

The SBI-led consortium of creditors had this week rejected the bids by ArcelorMittal and Numetal -- SPV floated by Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia -- finding them ineligible under the IBC (Insolvency Bankruptcy Code) laws that debar related parties from bidding.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

World's largest steel maker ArcelorMittal, whose bid for Essar Steel was rejected by lenders, today said it plans to re-bid for the debt-laden firm undergoing insolvency proceedings.

The SBI-led consortium of creditors had this week rejected the bids by ArcelorMittal and Numetal -- SPV floated by Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia -- finding them ineligible under the IBC (Insolvency Bankruptcy Code) laws that debar related parties from bidding.

"We have not yet received any formal notification from the resolution professional. But we can confirm it is our intention to participate in a re-bid," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

According to a source, the decision to reject the company's bid was taken at a meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Essar Steel in Mumbai.

related news

The CoC has however voted to allow a second round of bidding for the Essar Steel's nearly crippled 10-million tonne-asset at Hazira in Gujarat.

Numetal and ArcelorMittal were the only two bidders for Essar Steel which owes its over 30 lenders more than Rs 45,000 crore.

These companies had put in their bids on February 12, but have been battling each other amidst questions about their very eligibility to bid.

Even though the Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has teamed up with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to bid for Essar Steel, it has been found ineligible for its joint venture with Uttam Galva, which is at the NCLT awaiting resolution.

As for Numetal's bid, one of the promoters of the special purpose vehicle SPV is Rewant Ruia, the son of an Essar Group promoter Ravi Ruia, one of the original promoters of Essar Steel.

Bankers, however, have said that if these companies delink their connections from the promoters or standardise their loans they can bid again in the second round.

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #Companies #debt #Essar Steel

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC