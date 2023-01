India's eastern state of Odisha on Thursday approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's $4.68 billion steel plant project, a government statement said.

The plant, to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal SA and Nippon Steel Corp, will have annual production capacity of 7 million tonnes, Odisha's government said.

"(The project) is expected to churn employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people in the state," the statement said.