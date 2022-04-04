English
    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to set up cold rolling mill in Gujarat in Rs 8,500-crore plan

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is setting up a cold rolling mill producing new-age value-added products at the flagship plant in Hazira

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, on April 4 said it will set up a cold rolling mill (CRM) that will produce "new-age value added products" at the flagship plant in Gujarat's Hazira.

    As part of the Rs 8500-crore downstream expansion plan, the modern CRM will comprise various state-of-the-art processing lines. With the latest technology, the lines will allow for increased energy efficiency, optimised zinc consumption, and the highest level of corrosion resistance, leading to greater sustainability in the steel production process, according to the statement. The CRM with the advanced processing lines is due to be commissioned in 2024.

    Also Read: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks Rs 5,000 crore pact with POSCO Maharashtra Steel to supply hot rolled coils

    “The new processing lines are designed to produce new-age value-added steel, embedding the most demanding quality standards. Some of the latest products will be produced for the first time in India, thus reducing reliance on imports,'' said Dilip Oommen, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

    The expansion would help us meet the growing high-end steel market’s demand, while also enhancing our portfolio of value-added, sustainable steel, he added.
    Tags: #ArcelorMittal India #ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India #ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd #ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 03:52 pm
