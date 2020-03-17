App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel sign $5.15 billion loan pact to refinance Essar Steel buy

The 10-year-term loan would be used to refinance their acquisition of Essar Steel India, now known as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp said on Tuesday its joint venture with ArcelorMittal has signed a $5.15 billion loan agreement with Japanese banks, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

The 10-year-term loan would be used to refinance their acquisition of Essar Steel India, now known as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

Other banks part of the loan pact are MUFG Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd (London Branch), Nippon Steel said in a statement.

Close
Last November, India's Supreme Court cleared the path for ArcelorMittal to take over bankrupt Essar Steel, following a legal tussle that had dragged through multiple courts for over two years.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #Essar Steel #loan #Nippon Steel #World News

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Govt bans travellers from Philippines, Malaysia & Afghanistan till March 31

Govt bans travellers from Philippines, Malaysia & Afghanistan till March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.