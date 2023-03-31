 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 billion loan deal with Japanese banks

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The proceeds would be used to fund the expansion of the JV's annual steelmaking capacity at its Hazira plant in India to 15 million tonnes from 9 million tonnes, the European steelmaker said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal SA on Friday said its Indian steelmaking joint venture with Asian peer Nippon Steel Corp has entered into a $5 billion loan deal with a consortium of Japanese lenders.

The expansion would include the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities for a string of sectors including defence, automotive and infrastructure, and add 60,000 jobs, it said.

The JV, called AM/NS India, is owned by AMNS Luxembourg Holding SA, in which ArcelorMittal holds a 60% interest and Nippon Steel the rest.