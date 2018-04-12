App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

ArcelorMittal hits out at JSW Steel, calls decision on Monnet Ispat 'mockery'

ArcelorMittal today took a jibe at JSW Steel over the latter's bid resolution plan getting approval from the committee of creditors (CoC) of Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd (MIEL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ArcelorMittal today took a jibe at JSW Steel over the latter's bid resolution plan getting approval from the committee of creditors (CoC) of Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd (MIEL).

Yesterday, the CoC of debt-laden Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, had approved the resolution plan submitted by the only bidder Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel along with AION Capital.

In a tweet today, ArcelorMittal hit out at Sajjan Jindal directly.

"@sajjanjindal Interesting what decision is being taken on Monnet today given it's clear JSW runs afoul of 29A as they are related to the existing promoter….who is making the mockery here?," ArcelorMittal India tweeted tagging Sajjan Jindal.

related news

The tweet was in response to yesterday's development in which the CoC had approved the resolution plan of JSW-AION, a source said.

Sajjan Jindal's sister is married to Sandeep Jajodia, promoter of Monnet Ispat and Energy -- the firm facing insolvency proceedings and owes more than 10, 000 crore to its lenders.

JSW Steel in a statement said it has declared as qualified resolution applicant as per the provisions of section 29(A) of Insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) 2016.

"The intention of unfounded allegations may be to defame JSW Steel or probably using an insufficient or incorrect interpretation of information to mislead the general public. JSW Steel adheres to highest standards of corporate governance," it said without naming ArcelorMittal.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.