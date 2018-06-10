ArcelorMittal glass & steel headquarters at Luxembourg to consume 6,000 T of steel

ArcelorMittal will use 6,000 tonnes of steel to build its glass and steel headquarters at Luxembourg, a company official said. With USD 80 billion annual turnover and 93 million tonne (MT) of output, the steel giant is set to start the construction of the new green building next year, the official said.

Another official said a huge quantity of recycled steel will be consumed in headquarters building and this headquarters could easily be shifted to any other place if required.

The building is also a low-carbon, energy-efficient building and the company said its environmental credentials include solar power generation – featuring 4000 square metres of ArcelorMittal steel photovoltaic cells on the roof - rainwater management, and automatic window opening for natural ventilation.

"This building visibly features steel, which is so often hidden from view. In fact, we believe that no other building of this size and scale has been designed specifically to feature steel throughout,” Group President and CFO, ArcelorMittal, Aditya Mittal has said.

ArcelorMittal in December last year had elected a design from Wilmotte & Associés (W&A) for its global headquarters.

W&A was selected by a nine-person jury chaired by Aditya Mittal following a competitive process with designs proposed by many of the world's leading architects.

Other landmark buildings designed by W&A include the Ferrari sporting management centre in Maranello, Google's UK headquarters in London, the LVMH corporate headquarters in Paris and the five-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel also in Paris.

The building will showcase the diverse benefits of steel over other building materials in addition to highlighting the use of steel in ‘green', sustainable construction. As well as being ArcelorMittal's headquarters, some of the space will be leased for other uses. There will also be a restaurant, sports facility and a 200-seat auditorium available to the public.