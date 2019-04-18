App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

ArcelorMittal gets EC nod to sell European steel assets to Liberty House

"ArcelorMittal announces that it has received European Commission (EC) approval for the sale of several steel-making assets to Liberty House Group," NRI billionaire L N Mittal-led ArcelorMittal said in statement.

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal said it has received approval from the European Commission to sell steel-making assets in Europe to Liberty House.

"ArcelorMittal announces that it has received European Commission (EC) approval for the sale of several steel-making assets to Liberty House Group," NRI billionaire L N Mittal-led ArcelorMittal said in statement.

The assets included within the divestment package are ArcelorMittal Ostrava in Czech Republic, ArcelorMittal Galati in Romania, ArcelorMittal Skopje (Macedonia), ArcelorMittal Piombino (Italy), ArcelorMittal Dudelange (Luxembourg) and several finishing lines at ArcelorMittal Liège (Belgium), the Luxembourg-based company said.

It further said, "The transaction closing is anticipated to occur before the end of the first half of this year."

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 17 countries. The company has also bid to acquire debt-laden Essar Steel through an insolvency auction.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:15 am

