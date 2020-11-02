Arbitration order against deal with RIL 'not binding', will resist any enforcement: Future Retail

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Sunday said Singapore arbitrator’s interim order against its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani -led RIL is “not binding”, and any attempt to enforce it will be “resisted”.

Questioning the validity of the order, it said that order was passed in arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon by invoking an arbitration clause in a contract to which FRL is not a party.

“The EA Order is not enforceable under the provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and is not binding on FRL. Any attempt on the part of Amazon to enforce the EA Order shall be resisted by FRL to the fullest extent available under Indian law. FRL is also in the process of taking appropriate legal action to protect its rights," it said.

On October 25, Singapore International’s Arbitration Center (SIAC) had passed an interim award in favour of Amazon, with a single-judge bench of V K Rajah barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

In its Sunday filing, FRL said that it has been advised that "an Emergency Arbitrator (EA) has no legal status” under Part I of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and therefore, the proceedings are “void and Coram non‐judice".

The EA Order having been passed by an authority without jurisdiction is a “nullity under Indian law”, it added.

Over allegation by Amazon that public shareholders of FRL are being misled, the Future group contended that “it is a bit rich for such an argument to be made from someone who is not even a shareholder in FRL. "Evidently, Amazon’s letter is motivated by other considerations… Amazon’s claims are a contractual dispute between Amazon and the promoters of FRL, and Amazon has already initiated arbitration for the same,” it said.

“It is humbly submitted that BSE and NSE ought not to take cognizance of Amazon’s letter or the EA Order… It is submitted that SEBI and the stock exchanges should consider the Scheme independently on its merits, and as per SEBI regulations,” said FRL in the filing adding.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.