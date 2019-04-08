App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Aramco's international bond attracts strong interest as demand tops $30 billion

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, Falih said the issue will close on Wednesday and that he believed demand for the bond was 'north of' $30 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Demand for Saudi Aramco's inaugural international bond, seen as a gauge of potential investor interest in the oil company's eventual initial public offering, is higher than $30 billion, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

That would represent an oversubscription of more than three times the size of the bond, if Aramco sticks to its plan to issue around $10 billion in the debt sale, due this week.

State-owned Saudi Aramco met investors last week in a global bond roadshow ahead of the issue. The bond is expected to attract demand from both emerging markets and investment-grade buyers as Aramco's status as the world's largest oil company would put its bonds in the same league as debt issued by independent international oil majors like Exxon and Shell.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, Falih said the issue will close on Wednesday and that he believed demand for the bond was "north of" $30 billion.

related news

Aramco, which declined to comment, will open the bond books later on Monday, sources told Reuters.

Aramco has said the bonds may range from three to 30 years in maturity. Sergey Dergachev, a manager of EM corporate debt at Germany-based Union Investment, said he expected the bond to have four tranches of three, five, 10 and 30 years and to range between $10 billion and $15 billion in size.

He said he expects demand for the paper to reach $45 billion-$50 billion, as its different maturities will attract a wide range of investors from different regions.

"The short part of the curve, three and five years, will be strongly bid by locals and some Asians. The 30-year will be heavily in demand by U.S. and Taiwanese investors."

Pension funds and insurance companies in the U.S. and Taiwan are traditionally interested in investing in long-term securities to match the long duration of their own capital.

Lured by Aramco's vast profits - which were nearly three times those of Apple last year - a large number of investors are willing to buy the bonds even if they offers less than Saudi government debt, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"The success of this bond issue will be the litmus test and a crucial precursor for the anticipated Aramco IPO within the next two years," said Salah Shamma, head of investment, MENA equities, at Franklin Templeton.

Aramco last year postponed a planned initial public offering to 2021.

The bond issue, announced last week, follows on the heels of Aramco's agreement to buy a 70 percent stake in petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in a deal worth $69.1 billion.

Al-Falih said on Monday he hopes Aramco's SABIC acquisition will be completed within six months.

In a company presentation last week, however, the company said the deal will close in 2020.

The transaction will give PIF firepower to proceed with its plans to create jobs and diversify the largest Arab economy beyond oil exports.

Falih said in addition to SABIC, there will be other assets, "non-strategic assets", that PIF may exit.

"I think the vision of the PIF goes way beyond the $69 billion that Saudi Aramco will provide to the PIF, which is very bold, it's global and domestic at the same time," he said.

PIF has invested in ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies and in electric carmakers Lucid Motors and Tesla. "So don't be surprised, just as bold as they were in entering some of these investments, that they do exit," said Falih.

PIF will be looking globally to acquire emerging companies in emerging industries "to create value for them, but at the same time to leverage those acquisitions and investments for the benefit of the kingdom's strategy," he said.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Business #Khalid al-Falih #Saudi Aramco #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: David Warner ...

Varun Dhawan speaks about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Co ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other contr ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Sh ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

IPL 2019 | Chris Gayle Entertains KXIP Fans in Unique Manner

MP Man Posts Photo of Rahul Gandhi With 'Cap & Beard', Booked for Morp ...

Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pil ...

Akhilesh Yadav Repeats Mayawati's Appeal, Asks Voters to Not Let Votes ...

As BJP Manifesto Promises to Enact Citizenship Bill, Can it Hurt Saffr ...

After SC Order, 20,600 Polling Stations to Have EVM-VVPAT Match

E-Buzz: Lights, Camera & Movies

Political Parties Oppose BJP's Abrogation of Article 370 Poll Plank

MP CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara Constituency Categorised as Expenditur ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto offers heady mix of nationalism, development; shows part ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.