    APSEZ cargo handling grows 8% to record 90 MT in April-June quarter

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday said it has handled the highest-ever cargo in a quarter at 90.89 MMT (million tonne) during April-June period of this financial year, registering a growth of 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

    In June alone, the company handled the highest ever monthly cargo of 31.88 MT, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, APSEZ said in a statement.

    "This also marks the highest ever cargo handled in a quarter at 90.89 MMT (million tonne) during Q1 FY23, which is 16 per cent q-o-q growth, and 8 per cent y-o-y growth over a strong Q1 FY22 that saw the post COVID volume surge," it said.

    Coal volumes continue to show strong recovery of 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Other key segments that lead this monthly surge are crude (17 per cent) and container (6 per cent).

    Key ports that helped drive this monthly volume growth are Mundra (21 per cent y-o-y), Hazira (16 per cent), Kattupalli & Ennore combined (38 per cent), and Dahej (70 per cent). APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

    Its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha present the most widespread national footprint with deepened hinterland connectivity.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited #APSEZ #Business #cargo #Companies
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 11:46 am
