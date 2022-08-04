English
    APSEZ, AD Ports Group sign pact for joint investments in logistics infra in Tanzania

    APSEZ in a statement said strategic partnership in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions will accelerate trade for the East African Nation.

    August 04, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and AD Ports Group on Thursday signed an agreement for strategic joint investments in logistics infrastructure in Tanzania. APSEZ in a statement said strategic partnership in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions will accelerate trade for the East African Nation.

    "AD Ports Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd for strategic joint investments in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions, which include rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, an industrial zone and the establishment of maritime academies in Tanzania," it said.

    Established in 2006, AD Ports Group serves as the region's facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.
