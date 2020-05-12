April retail inflation eases to 5.84%

Retail inflation for the month of March stood at 5.91 percent.
India's retail inflation rate in April eased to 5.84 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on May 12.
Retail inflation for the month of March was at 5.91 percent.
Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, remained unchanged at 8.76 percent in April.
The ministry said it was not releasing general CPI for April due to inadequate data collection.
"In the month of April, 2020, price data was largely collected by telephonic enquiry from the designated outlets. This was supplemented by information collected during the personal purchase of field staff for the items being transacted from neighbourhood outlets keeping in view the travel advisories," it said.Also Read | March factory output growth contracts 16.7% on slump in manufacturing output
A government official told CNBC-TV18 that they plan to stick to the May 29 date for FY20 provisional estimates on GDP and release of Q1 FY21 GDP numbers on August 31 will depend on availability of data.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365