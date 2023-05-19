April aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic rises 22 percent on year, slightly lower than March

aviation1-01

India's domestic air traffic in April rose 22 percent when compared to the same month last year. The number climbed to 128.88 lakh passengers carried, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 19 shows.

However, domestic air traffic fell very slightly in April when compared with March 2023's reading which stood at 128.93 lakh passengers.

Air traffic also surpassed pre-COVID levels. In April 2019, domestic airlines flew only 109.95 lakh passengers.

The aviation pie

The market share of India's largest airline, IndiGo, rose 70 basis points in April, after rising nearly 90 basis points in March and 130 basis points in February. The airline's market share is now 57.5 percent, with the low-cost carrier flying 74.06 lakh passengers in April.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Vistara remained the second-largest domestic carrier in April and garnered a market share of 8.7 percent, flying 11.23 lakh passengers during the period.

Air India's market share in April fell 20 basis points to 8.6 percent, the airline flew 11.13 lakh passengers in April. The airline has seen its market share fall from 9.2 percent in January to 8.6 percent in April, falling 20-30 basis points every month.

AirAsia India, which, too, is part of the Tata stable, rose up to number four in terms of market share. Its market share remain stable at 7.6 percent in April, as the carrier served 9.81 lakh passengers.

SpiceJet fell to the number six spot in terms of market share, which was even lower than Go First, accounting for 5.8 percent of the domestic market, 60 basis points fall since March. The airline flew 7.41 lakh passengers in April.

The market share of Go First, formerly GoAir, fell 50 basis points to 6.4 percent in April. Facing financial crunch, Go First stopped flying since May 3.

The passenger load factor, or the occupancy rate, of SpiceJet, Vistara, IndiGo, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 92.2 percent, 92.1 percent, 87.4 percent, 87.9 percent, and 89.4 percent, respectively, in Apri.

GoFirst had reported a passenger load factor of 91.2 percent in April.

Akasa Air, India's newest carrier, saw a rise in its passenger load factor to 84.9 percent in April, its ninth month of operations, from 73.6 percent in March.

The airline carried 5.13 lakh passengers in April, a market share of 4 percent.

As many as 360 passenger complaints were received in April, data shows. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was around 0.28.

In April, Akasa AIr had the best on-time performance, for the second straight month in a row, of 94 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Air India and IndiGo were the second and third followed by Vistara.