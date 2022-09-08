English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Aprameya Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

    The IPO comprises the sale of fresh issue of up to 50 lakh equity shares of the company and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Medical equipment manufacturer Aprameya Engineering has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises the sale of fresh issue of up to 50 lakh equity shares of the company and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.

    Funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The company is engaged in the business of healthcare infrastructure like installation, set up and maintenance of ICU, operation theatre and prefabricated structure ward on a turnkey basis along with the supply of high-value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to hospitals.

    Hem Securities Ltd is the sole book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.