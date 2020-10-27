Apps and in-app purchases on Apple's App Store to become costlier in India

iPhone users will have to shell out more for apps and in-app purchases as Apple is set to increase prices in India and five other countries - Indonesia, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, and Russia - from October 27.

The price hike comes after an increase in taxes, the tech giant said in a blog post.

For India, the new taxes will include an equalization levy of 2 percent, in addition to the existing goods and services tax (GST) of 18 percent. In case of Indonesia, those developers situated out of Indonesia will have to pay a new value-added tax of 10 percent.

“When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa,” Apple said.

The iPhone maker also said once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. The proceeds will then be adjusted accordingly and calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

"You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers," Apple told developers the blog post.

Apple recently got into a tiff with the creators of Fortnite Epic Games for violating their guidelines.