MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apple's Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus payout

The bonus reflects a stock option plan implemented in 2011 when Tim Cook took over as CEO from Steve Jobs shortly before the Apple co-founder's death.

AFP
August 28, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has received a bonus of some $750 million, reflecting his performance at the US technology giant in his 10 years at the helm, a regulatory filing showed.

The Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Cook's bonus was granted in some five million Apple shares, which were subsequently cashed out.

The bonus reflects a stock option plan implemented in 2011 when Cook took over as CEO from Steve Jobs shortly before the Apple co-founder's death.

Since then, Apple's market value has skyrocketed and the California giant's worth is estimated at more than $2.4 trillion.

The stock award included 1.1 million shares granted based on Apple's performance and 3.9 million time-based share awards, all of which were vested this month.

Close

Cook still owns some 3.2 million Apple shares worth $483 million at today's value.

His net worth is estimated by Forbes magazine at some $1.4 billion, well below that of other Silicon Valley tech leaders.

The Alabama native held a variety of jobs at Apple before taking over from Jobs as CEO.

Under his leadership, the iPhone maker expanded into new areas of digital content and subscriptions to diversify its revenue stream.
AFP
Tags: #Apple #Business #Tim Cook #World News
first published: Aug 28, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.