Apple's 'Surface' season two adds Frieda Pinto

Led by British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the psychological thriller show’s second season will also feature Phil Dunster of ”Ted Lasso” fame, a press release stated.

'Surface' follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

”Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.

”But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past,” the season two logline read. Pinto, known for featuring in movies such as ”Slumdog Millionaire”, ” Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and ”Mr. Malcolm’s List”, will essay the role of Grace, the fiance of Quinn (Dunster), the troubled scion of the infamous Huntley family.

As the soon-to-be newest member of the Huntley family, Grace is conflicted about what she’s really signing up for, and forms a special bond with Sophie.

”Surface”, created by Veronica West, hails from Apple Studios and Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s production banner Hello Sunshine.West wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine.