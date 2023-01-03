English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Apple’s slide topples last stock in $2 trillion club

    Apple fell as much as 3.7% on Tuesday as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount and investors lose faith in a reprieve from higher interest rates.

    Bloomberg
    January 03, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
    The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney (Image: Bloomberg)

    The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney (Image: Bloomberg)

    A steady slide in Apple Inc. shares pushed the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion, the latest casualty in the tech stock rout.

    Apple fell as much as 3.7% on Tuesday as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount and investors lose faith in a reprieve from higher interest rates. The slump sent Apple’s market value to $1.99 trillion, ending its reign as the last company to sport a $2 trillion valuation after Microsoft Corp. and oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated in 2022.

    Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco lose $2 trillion market values

    The milestone marks a fall from grace for Apple. The stock spent much of the past year outperforming the S&P 500 Index but has stumbled in recent weeks amid fears that iPhone production problems in China will ruin holiday sales, the company’s most important period.

    Earlier this week, Nikkei reported that Apple has told several suppliers to make fewer components for some products, including AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBooks, given weakening demand.

    Exactly a year ago, Apple’s shares briefly rallied to climb above $3 trillion in market value as the S&P 500 hit a record high.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Apple #markets #S&P 500 #stocks #US stocks
    first published: Jan 3, 2023 10:29 pm