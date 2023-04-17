 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple’s India sales near $6 billion as Tim Cook begins retail push

Bloomberg
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Apple Inc.’s sales in India hit a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March, highlighting the market’s increasing importance for the iPhone maker as Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook arrives in the country to open its first local stores.

Revenue in India grew by nearly 50%, from $4.1 billion a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the information is not public. Apple is scheduled to post quarterly earnings on May 4 and has signaled it expects total global revenue to decline.

Cook is set to inaugurate India’s first Apple stores this week, seeking to accelerate growth in a country of 1.4 billion where the company’s smartphones and computers have never held more than a minuscule market share due to their high cost. With tech demand slowing globally, Apple has identified India’s expanding middle class as an attractive opportunity and it’s also adding local production at an increasing rate.

Apple, which has thus far relied on retail partners and online sales in India, didn’t respond to a request for comment.