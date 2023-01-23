English
    Apple's handset exports from India reach $1 billion in December: IT Secretary

    Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that a number of schemes have been introduced to transform India from a service nation to a product nation.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 11:51 PM IST
    Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple is looking to scale up its manufacturing in India as the business environment is helping global firms make the country their base.

    iPhone maker Apple is not only manufacturing mobile phones for India but it exported handsets worth $1 billion as of December, a senior government official said on Monday.

    While speaking at The Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that a number of schemes have been introduced to transform India from a service nation to a product nation.

    "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has actually created a buzz in the market. Our mobile manufacturing has gone to the next level. We are not only making it for India but Apple is exporting from India. The December figure we have just got is that they have exported USD 1 billion worth of mobile phones," Sharma said.

    Earlier in the day, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple is looking to scale up its manufacturing in India as the business environment is helping global firms make the country their base.