Apple’s Delhi store is significantly smaller than Mumbai outlet, but rental costs almost same at Rs 40 lakh a month

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

The Delhi store pales in comparison to the Mumbai one, which is sprawling at 20,000 sq ft of retail space over three floors in a mall in the commercial hub of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Apple’s Mumbai store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is called Apple BKC and will open on April 18.

Apple will pay a rent of around Rs 40 lakh a month for its second retail store in Delhi, lease agreement documents reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

The Delhi store, measuring 8,417.38 sq ft of carpet area and located at the Select City Walk Mall in south Delhi, is due to open its doors to the public soon after the company unveils the first outlet in Mumbai next week.

The lease deed for the store, located on the first floor,
was signed on July 18, 2022 between Select Infra Pvt Ltd and Apple India Pvt Ltd for 10 years. Apple has the option to renew the lease for another five years but will have to give a notice of at least six months, the documents showed.

