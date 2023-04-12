Apple’s Delhi store is significantly smaller than Mumbai outlet, but rental costs almost same at Rs 40 lakh a month

Apple will pay a rent of around Rs 40 lakh a month for its second retail store in Delhi, lease agreement documents reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

The Delhi store, measuring 8,417.38 sq ft of carpet area and located at the Select City Walk Mall in south Delhi, is due to open its doors to the public soon after the company unveils the first outlet in Mumbai next week.

The lease deed for the store, located on the first floor,

was signed on July 18, 2022 between Select Infra Pvt Ltd and Apple India Pvt Ltd for 10 years. Apple has the option to renew the lease for another five years but will have to give a notice of at least six months, the documents showed.

